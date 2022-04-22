Ontario providing $200K to the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association

The Ontario government is providing $200,000 to the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association (CSAA) to support their ongoing work at the site of the former Shingwauk Residential School and engage with impacted communities.

A news release from the province Friday said that, together with Algoma University and the Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre, the CSAA will use the money to develop and implement an engagement strategy with the 85 Indigenous communities impacted by the Shingwauk Residential Schools.

"This includes engagement with Garden River First Nation, on whose traditional territory the Shingwauk site is located," the release said.

"This work will focus on the development and implementation of cultural and communications protocols that will help guide the ongoing activities being undertaken by the CSAA."

Irene Barbeau, president of the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association, said the funding will help them build on work already completed.

“This support from the Ontario government helps ensure that the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association has the necessary supports to help guide the work being done at the previous Shingwauk Residential School site in accordance with both wise practices and the wishes of the survivor community," Barbeau said in the release.

"This work will take quite some time, and we look forward to working with all of the impacted communities to ensure the work happens in a good way.”

Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, is quoted as saying in the release that it will be a long process.

“Our government knows that the process of identifying, investigating, protecting, and commemorating Indian Residential School burials, including at the site of the former Shingwauk Residential School, will take a significant amount of time, care, and sensitivity,” Rickford said.

“Above all, we must ensure this work is Indigenous-led and conducted in accordance with the wishes of survivors, affected families and communities in a manner that honours both the survivors and the children that did not make it home.”

The Shingwauk Indian Residential School operated in Sault Ste. Marie from 1874 through 1970. The Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association is a non-political group composed of Shingwauk survivors that was created in 1981 to support survivors in their healing and reconciliation.

Through their efforts, 109 people in the graveyard site have been identified, including 72 who were students of Shingwauk.

