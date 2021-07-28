Ontario Provincial Police looking for wanted Parry Sound man

A Parry Sound man is wanted by provincial police in connection to a weekend assault.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Jeremy Borrow and are asking for help in locating him.

He is described as a white male with partially-balding black hair, brown eyes, 6-feet-tall, and around 163 pounds.

Borrow is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that happened on July 24, but police said there is no public safety risk at this time.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

The allegation has not been proven in court.