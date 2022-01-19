Ontario pumps $4M into Simcoe County public transit services
The Ontario government is rolling out millions to fuel public transit services in Simcoe County.
Barrie, Innisfil and Simcoe County will share more than $4 million from the provincial Gas Tax program to expand and improve services.
The City of Barrie will receive the biggest piece of the pie with nearly $2.3 million, while Simcoe County will get $1.4 million, and Innisfil is set to receive $376,471.
"Our government knows that supporting public transit systems is more important than ever as communities struggle to maintain service levels during COVID-19," said Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin.
A release issued Wednesday by Khanjin's office states that funding for the Gas Tax program "is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year."
