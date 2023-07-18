Ontario ranked last among Canadian provinces for roadside zoos

Ontario has “weak and non-existent regulations” when it comes to roadside zoos, a new report card by World Animal Protection Canada has found.

The report card, which was released on Tuesday morning, ranks Ontario last among Canada’s 10 provinces.

“In Ontario, you don’t need expertise, a reason or a licence to operate a zoo or buy dangerous animals like a tiger or lion,” Michèle Hamers, World Animal Protection’s Wildlife Campaign Manager, said in a statement.

World Animal Protection Canada, a non-profit organization whose headquarters are in Toronto, found Ontario does not have a provincial zoo licencing system and does not require permits for non-native wildlife. There are also no requirements for liability insurance for zoo operators.

“We are pushing the province to implement what other provinces like Alberta and Quebec have done already,” Hamers said.

“We want to see a mandatory province-wide zoo licensing system and meaningful and enforceable standards to safeguard animal welfare and public health and safety.”

World Animal Protection has long campaigned for the banning of private ownership of wild animals and the phase out of roadside zoos. They estimate there are about 30 roadside zoos in Ontario.

A 2022 public report noted concerns about undersized and poor enclosures at these facilities, which could lead to animal escapes as well as impact the behaviour of the animals. They also expressed concern about poor conditions and solitary confinement of social animals.

Unlike larger zoos—such as the Toronto Zoo, which is accredited with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums—roadside institutions are privately owned and operated. They typically showcase exotic wild animals that are bred or purchased from other zoos or private collectors.

A popular example is Jungle Cat World, located in Clarington, Ont. about 100 km east of downtown Toronto.

In March, a Quebec woman visiting Ontario told CTV News Toronto she was shocked to see a lion through a chain-link fence while walking her dog late at night.

The enclosure was located next to Concession Road, across the street from a gas station and a local restaurant. An inspection of the facility at the time showed there was no threat to public safety.

Hamers added there is also no tracking system for roadside zoos or the animals that can be found there.

“Our ongoing work has been driving the province to launch investigations at these facilities,” Hamers added. “But the patchwork system, where non-compliance is the norm, needs to stop, once and for all.”

When asked about the lack of regulation on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford said it was the "first time I've heard about the roadside zoos" and he would look into it.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Hunter Kell, a spokesperson for the Solicitor General, said the province has the "strongest penalties and first enforcement system of its kind in the entire country."

"This government introduced and passed the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act to ensure a robust, tranparent and accountable system to protect animals including those in zoos," the statement reads, adding their are over 100 inspectors across the province looking to keep animals safe.

"Of animals held by organizations, companies or individuals, a total of 7,600 orders were made, over 600 charges were laid and over 5,200 animals ahve been removed from situations negatively impacting their welfare since January 2020."

As for roadside zoos, the Solicitor General's office said if one is "found not in compliance," they will not hesitate to issue orders against those involved and confiscate the animals.