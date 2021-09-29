Ontario recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over Moderna for people 18 to 24 effective immediately

The Ontario government is now recommending that people between the ages of 18 and 24 receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of Moderna due to an observed increase of myocarditis cases.

The government made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the recommendation has been made "out of an abundance of caution."

“This is due to an observed increase in Ontario of the very rare heart condition called pericarditis/myocarditis following the vaccination with Moderna compared to Pfizer in the 18 to 24 year old age group, particularly among males,” the government said.

The risk of myocarditis in Ontario following the second dose of Moderna in men in the 18 to 24 age group was one in 5,000, the government said. The number is much lower for women.

That number is approximately one in 28,000 for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 currently only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The government said the majority of the myocarditis cases in people have been minor, and less than 10 have required treatment in intensive care.

The government said the rate of children with myocarditis is much higher if the person contracts COVID-19.

No one has died in Ontario from myocarditis as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine, the government said.

People aged 18 to 24 who received Moderna for their first dose can take Pfizer for their second dose.

Individuals in this age group who still wish to receive Moderna can do so with informed consent.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to discuss the new recommendation during a news conference at 3:30 p.m.

