Ottawa Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death on Monday

One more person in Ottawa has died from COVID-19, bringing the virus's death toll in the city to 610.

Ottawa Public Health reported the new death on Monday, along with 49 new cases of the virus. That follows 49 on Sunday and 45 on Saturday.

The number of active cases in Ottawa up to 388, the most since Oct. 14.

There are 22 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 27 on Sunday.

Provincewide, officials reported 552 new cases of the virus and three new deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 7 to Nov. 13): 27.2 (down from 27.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 5 to Nov. 11): 2.1 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.14

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of Monday's new cases, 340 involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The other 212 involve people who are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 836,935 (+722)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 807,057 (+1,316)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 388 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 363 active cases on Sunday. That's the most in Ottawa in more than a month, since Oct. 14.

Ottawa Public Health reported 23 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,423.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 22 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, down from 27 on Sunday.

There are two patients with COVID-19 in Ottawa ICUs, down from five.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 2

60-69: 4 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 4

80-89: 6 (1 in ICU)

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (2,969 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (4,196 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (7,002 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 11 new cases (4,813 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,122 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,585 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (2,124 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,165 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (895 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (547 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 928

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,012

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 114

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 28 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1)

Convent Glen Elementary School (Nov, 5)

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5)

Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 5)

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8)

Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9)

Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: