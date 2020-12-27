Ontario is reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections Sunday. Dive team searching for man missing since Christmas Eve in Alameda Dam: RCMP Carnduff RCMP and the Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) are searching for a missing 25-year-old man at the Alameda Dam in southeast Saskatchewan. Collision blocking multiple lanes at Nose Hill and Crowchild A multi-vehicle collision disrupted traffic in northwest Calgary Sunday afternoon. Police say more than 100 attended unmasked gathering at Mennonite church in Wheatley, Ont. A Mennonite church in Wheatley is facing charges after police found more than 100 unmasked people inside the church on Saturday, according to Chath