Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.

Health officials reported 821 new infections on Saturday, which is a slight increase from the 795 cases logged on Friday.

Officials reported 600 new cases on Monday, 577 new cases on Tuesday and 593 new cases on Wednesday and 864 new cases on Thursday.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average now stands at 719.

On Saturday, 621 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 200 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

The province recorded 10 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,647.

With 30,716 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province is 2.5 per cent.

There are currently 329 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19. At least 185 patients are in intensive care and 126 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Of those in hospital, 295 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 34 are fully vaccinated.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 578,869, including deaths and recoveries.

Most of the new cases were found in parts of the Greater Toronto Area. Officials reported 152 new cases in Toronto, 114 new cases in Peel Region, 80 new cases in York Region, and 47 in Durham Region.

The province reports that 10,280,570 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 39,210 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

More than 21.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the rollout began last year.