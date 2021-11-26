47 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa as Ontario sees highest increase since September

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the province sees a significant uptick in cases.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 927 new cases. That’s the highest jump in the provincial case numbers since early September, and the second-highest since late May.

Ottawa Public Health recorded 42 new cases on Thursday and 32 on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed six more deaths in Ontario from the virus, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed deaths to 9.991.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 711, up from 625 at this time last week.

Ontario’s top doctor said Thursday the rising curve is a continuation of the fourth wave, and not the start of a fifth wave. He warned the trend would continue.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Friday afternoon.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 18 to Nov. 24): 23.4 (up from 23.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 19 to Nov. 25): 1.7 per cent (up from 1.6 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.99 (up from 0.82)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 268 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 221 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 140 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 130 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Ten are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 839,875 (+1,002)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 812,414 (+1,818)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 318 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 304 on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 33 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,902.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 12 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, down from 13 on Thursday.

There are zero patients in ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 3

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 2

80-89: 3

90+: 2

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 13 new cases (3,079 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (4,252 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (7,057 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (4,872 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (4,162 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,631 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,148 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,182 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (901 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (550 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (4 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,099

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,189

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 120

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,302 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 2,038 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 24 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 17 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 22 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 40 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 7) Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9) Ecole élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Nov. 10) Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11) Sir Winston Churchill Public School (Nov. 13) Stittsville Public School (Nov. 13) Westwind Public School (Nov. 15) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Hilson Avenue Public School (Nov. 16) Holy Spirit Elementary School (Nov. 16) École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse (Nov. 17) Carlington Recreation Centre - Licenced Childcare Centre (Nov. 17) A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School (Nov. 18) Fern Hill School (Nov. 19) Chesterton Academy (Nov. 21) St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21) École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Lamoureux (Nov. 21) Pinecrest Public School (Nov. 21) Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22) Chapel Hill Catholic School (Nov. 23)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: