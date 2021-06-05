Ontario records slight drop in COVID-19 cases with fewer than 800 new infections Ontario is reporting a slight drop in new COVID-19 cases with fewer than 800 new infections logged. 'Anything can be a setback': Hundreds gather for weekend rally in Uptown Waterloo Hundreds of people gathered in Uptown Waterloo for another anti-lockdown over the weekend. Laurentian University receives $1.2M for three projects Sudbury's Laurentian University is receiving more than $1.2 million in grants from eCampus Ontario for three projects that will help students and researchers at the school. Judge set to rule on GraceLife pastor's charter challenge as trial continues James Coates, 41, is charged with one count of violating Alberta's Public Health Act after continuing to lead services at GraceLife Church.