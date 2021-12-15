Ontario reduces capacity limits for Senators, 67's games and some indoor spaces

The Ottawa Senators, Ottawa 67's and concerts will have fewer people in the seats as Ontario reduces capacity limits to combat the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.

The Ontario government says as of Saturday at 12:01 a.m., new capacity limits of 50 per cent will be implemented at indoor entertainment venues, sports stadiums and meeting and event spaces with an indoor capacity of greater than 1,000 people.

"We need to target the largest crowds indoors where people are often unmasked," said Premier Doug Ford. "I know this will be tough, but it's an important step in ensuring we slow the spread of Omicron as we urgently accelerate boosters, because as I said earlier, it's all hands on deck."

The province says the venues with reduced capacity include entertainment facilities such as concert venues, theatres and cinemas; racing venues; meeting and event spaces; museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks and historic sites. It will also include casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments, along with fairs, rural exhibitions and festivals.

"This measure is being taken to reduce opportunities for close contact in high-risk settings with large crowds and when masks are not always worn," said the government in a media release.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is already required for people aged 12 and older to enter indoor entertainment venues and sports venues.

The new rules mean the Ottawa Senators will be limited to approximately 9,300 fans at Canadian Tire Centre for their games Sunday against Boston, Tuesday against St. Louis and Thursday against Carolina.

Capacity for Ottawa 67's games at the Arena at TD Place would be approximately 4,000.