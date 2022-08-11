Ontario region says smelly tap water is safe to drink
Despite recently having an "earthy or musty" smell and taste, tap water in Durham is safe, assures the region.
“Taste and odour episodes are caused by seasonal biological changes in Lake Ontario and typically occur in the late summer or early fall,” Durham Region said in an Aug. 11 news release.
The regional municipality said it is “difficult to predict” when the water will return to normal, but indicated that “taste and odour episodes will generally fade away after the lake water temperatures decrease.”
In the meantime, municipal officials are advising residents to refrigerate a jug of water or add ice cubes or a few drops of lemon juice to a glass of water to “reduce the taste and odour.
”Drinking water from Lake Ontario and Lake Simcoe is being affected by two naturally occurring compounds, Geosmin and 2-Methylisoborneol, both of which are not “harmful to public health,” Durham Region said.
These compounds do not otherwise affect water quality, they noted.
“Laboratory testing of both the raw and treated water confirms that municipal water meets all Ontario Drinking Water Quality Standards as set by the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks,” said the region.
-
Gus turns 100: Halifax museum to celebrate beloved tortoise’s birthday this weekendA tortoise that has lived in Nova Scotia museums since the 1940s is turning 100 this month.
-
Ships and Sails day at Nancy Island Historic siteShips and Sails will take to the waters off Nancy Island for a re-enactment of historical Georgian Bay
-
Brazilian woman cons own mother out of US$139M in stolen artworksPolice in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday were seeking the arrest of six people accused of involvement in stealing 16 artworks together valued at more than 700 million reais (US$139 million), some of which were recovered.
-
Moderna CEO says COVID vaccines will evolve like 'an iPhone'Forget taking two to three COVID shots a year. Moderna hopes to roll out a single-dose annual booster to cover the coronavirus, the flu and another common respiratory virus within the next five years.
-
Manitobans in store for supermoon, meteor shows over next few daysThe Manitoba skies will be offering some beautiful sights over the next few days, as residents will be able to catch glimpses of a supermoon, as well as meteor showers.
-
Sask. to appoint administer to oversee school following abuse allegationsSaskatchewan's education ministry is appointing an administrator to oversee a Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.
-
Lethbridge gymnastics coach facing more sexual assault chargesJamie Ellacott, 33, was arrested on July 12 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
-
Ontario health minister says health-care access through OHIP won't changeOntario's health minister is emphasizing today that people in the province will always be able to access health care without paying out of pocket, a day after she came under fire for refusing to rule out further privatization in the system.
-
Remembering Ben Stelter: Connor McDavid and Oilers to pay tribute to young superfanThe Edmonton Oilers will remember superfan Ben Stelter on Thursday.