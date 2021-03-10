The Ontario government has released a list of more than 300 pharmacies that will be offering the AstaZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and the Kingston area.
As of Friday, the vaccines will be available at over 325 pharmacy locations in those three regions for Ontarians between the ages of 60 and 64.
“This is an absolute game changer,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.
“It appears that our vaccine supply is continuing to improve. Yesterday, we received 194,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.”
Anyone who wants to get the AstraZeneca vaccine will be required to book an appointment through one of the pharmacy websites. These systems will be different from the province’s booking portal, set to launch on March 15, which will help organize appointments at mass immunization clinics.
Officials warned that once someone books an appointment using either the provincial or pharmacy systems, they will not be allowed to book another appointment elsewhere.
Select Rexall and Costco pharmacy locations opened registration for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment as of Wednesday.
The Ontario government also announced they are working with primary care professionals to offer vaccinations at some community locations such as doctors’ offices. The pilot initiative is expected to begin on Saturday in Hamilton, Toronto, Guelph, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka and Peel Region.
Officials say that about 29,500 of the 194,500 AstraZeneca doses will be distributed to primary care providers.
“We're moving a step further where primary care professionals and family doctors will form clinics on their own mini mass vaccination clinics, if you will,” retired Gen. Rick Hillier, head of Ontario’s COVID-19 distribution efforts, said on Wednesday.
“They will continue to work as those teams that go out to populations that cannot come to vaccination sites, and they will continue to support the vaccination rollout in their public health unit.”
According to officials, primary care providers will not be taking appointments by request.
Primary care givers will instead be contacting eligible Ontarians within the 60 to 64 age group to book an appointment.
Here is a full list of all Toronto pharmacy locations:
North York
- Shoppers Drug Mart 803 – 1500 Avenue Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart 830 – 1800 Sheppard Avenue East
- Rexall – 288 Sheppard Avenue East
- Shoppers Drug Mart 986 – 4841 Yonge Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 838 – 3874 Bathurst Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 877 – 1859 Leslie Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1510 – 2047 Avenue Road
- Skymark Plaza – 3555 Don Mills Road
- Loblaw – 6220 Yonge Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1403 – 2528 Bayview Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart 899 – 5998 Bathurst Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 919 – 6205 Bathurst Street
- Costco Pharmacy #535 – 100 Billy Bishop Way
- Shoppers Drug Mart 872 – 6428 Yonge Street
- North York City Centre – 5150 Yonge Street
- Keele and Finch Pharmacy – 102- 1275 Finch Avenue West
- Whole Health Pharmacy – 7-1575 Jane Street
- Hullmark – 4789 Yonge Street, Unit 2
- Shoppers Drug Mart 820 – 1084 Wilson Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart 881 – 3401 Dufferin Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1162 – 4700 Keele Street
- Rexall – 1115 Wilson Avenue
- Loblaw - 2877 Bayview Avenue
- Loblaw – 825 Don Mills Road
- Dynasty Pharmacy – 5460 Yonge Street, Unit 106
- Lefko Pharmasave 794 – 842 Wilson Avenue
- Aria Pharmacy – 11 Newton Drive
- Raymond Wing Chiu Chan Drug Ltd. – 794 Sheppard Avenue East
- Bathurst Wilson IDA Pharmacy – 322 Wilson Avenue
- Allcures Pharmacy – 31 St. Dennis Drive, Unit 1
- Loblaw – 5095 Yonge Street
- Premier Pharmacy and Compounding Centre – 3323 Bathurst Street
- Nhatrang Drug Mart – 736 Wilson Avenue
- Keele-Ingram Pharmacy – 2221 Keele Street
Toronto’s east end
- Shoppers Drug Mart 500 – 1630 Danforth Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1287 – 1500 Woodbine Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart 982 – 1601 Bayview Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1232 – 180 Danforth Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart 994 – 755 Danforth Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart 984 – 2000 Queen Street East
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1255 – 1015 Lakeshore Boulevard East
- Shoppers Drug Mart 823 – 970 Queen Street East
- Loblaw – 50 Musgrave Street
- Loblaw – 17 Leslie Street
- Rexall – 539 Parliament Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 871 – 45 Overlea Boulevard
- Costco Pharmacy 1316 – 42 Overlea Boulevard
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1313 – 1860 Bayview Avenue, Unit 101
- Loblaw – 449 Carlaw Avenue
- Loblaw – 11 Redway Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart 814 – 2494 Danforth Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart 915 – 812 O'Connor Drive
- Metro Pharmacy 537 – 3003 Danforth Avenue
- Pharmasave – 825 Coxwell Avenue, Unit C114
- Vina Pharmacy – 1025 Gerrard Street East
- East York Pharmasave – 840 Coxwell Avenue, Unit 102
- Care and Health Pharmacy – 2928 Danforth Avenue
- City Remedy'sRx – 238 Danforth Avenue
- Beaches Pharmacy – 1967 Queen Street East
- Main Drug Mart – 7-1646 Victoria Park Avenue
- Total Health Pharmacy – 997 Gerrard Street East
- Victoria Park Pharmacy – 1314 Victoria Park Avenue
- Pharmasave 606 – 944 Kingston Road
- Pharmacare Drug Mart – 891 Broadview Avenue
- I CARE Pharmacy Services – 2 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Unit 26-27
- Shoppers Simply Pharmacy 3017 – 235 Danforth Avenue, Unit 101
Toronto’s west end
- Shoppers Drug Mart 989 – 2223 Bloor Street West
- Shoppers Drug Mart 821 – 770 Lawrence Avenue West
- Shoppers Drug Mart 867 – 620 Keele Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1377 – 958 Bloor Street West
- Galleria SC – 1245 Dupont Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 717 – 2440 Dundas Street West
- Loblaw – 2549 Weston Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart 879 – 2343 Eglinton Avenue West
- Loblaw – 2280 Dundas Street West
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1214 – 1840 Eglinton Avenue West
- Loblaw – 222 Lansdowne Avenue
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy 1004 – 2525 St. Clair Avenue West
- Junction Pharmacy – 3016 Dundas Street West
- Welcome Guardian Drugs – 137 Roncesvalles Avenue
- High Park Pharmacy – 1938 Bloor Street West
- Junction Chemist Pharmacy – 17 St. Johns Road
- Lingeman IDA Pharmacy – 411 Jane Street
- The Medicine Shoppe – 2600 Eglinton Avenue West
- Northcliffe Pharmacy – 1751 Eglinton Avenue West
- New Caledonia Pharmacy – 600 Caledonia Road
- Friendly Care West King Pharmacy – 2077 Weston Road
- Symington Pharmacy – 333 Symington Avenue
- Healing Source Pharmacy – 2209 Bloor Street West
- Mortar + Pestle Compounding Pharmacy – 1997 Bloor Street West
- Nor-Arm Pharmacy – 107-1280 Finch Avenue West
- Weston Jane Pharmacy – 1292 Weston Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1166 – 3446 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke
- Shoppers Drug Mart 865 – 125 The Queensway
- Shoppers Drug Mart 808 – 3010 Bloor Street West
- Cloverdale Mall – 250 The East Mall
- Shoppers Drug Mart 863 – 5230 Dundas Street West
- Richview Plaza – 250 Wincott Drive
- Shoppers Drug Mart 903 – 3730 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Unit 102
- Shoppers Drug Mart 825 – 600 The East Mall, Unit 1
- Costco Pharmacy 524 – 50 Queen Elizabeth Boulevard
- Rexall – 3701 Lakeshore Boulevard West
- Shoppers Drug Mart 837 – 270 The Kingsway
- Loblaw – 3671 Dundas Street West
- Loblaw – 380 The East Mall
- Glencade Pharmacy –290 The West Mall
- One Eva – 1 Eva Road
- Unicare Pharmacy – 3170 Lakeshore Boulevard West
- Clinicplus I.D.A. Pharmacy – 10 Neighbourhood Lane, Unit 103
- Pharmasave – 1255 The Queensway, Unit 20
- Shoppers Drug Mart 857 ETOBICOKE 123 Rexdale Blvd TORONTO
- Loblaw – 330 Queens Plate Drive
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1483 – 666 Burnhamthorpe Road
- Lakeside Pharmacy – 2438 Lake Shore Boulevard West
- Loblaw –1020 Islington Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1421 – 2206 Lake Shore Boulevard West
- Canadian Compounding Pharmacy – 2920 Bloor Street West
- Islington Medical Pharmacy – 1243 Islington Avenue
- Markland Wood Pharmacy – 4335 Bloor Street West
Scarborough
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1314 – 1235 McCowan Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart 880 – 1571 Sandhurst Circle
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1335 – 255 Morningside Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1388 – 2330 Kennedy Road
- Loblaw – 681 Silver Star Boulevard
- Costco – 1411 Warden Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1301 – 5671 Steeles Avenue East
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1381 – 1780 Markham Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart 829 – 265 Port Union Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart 851 – 85 Ellesmere Road, Unit 31
- Shoppers Drug Mart 800 – 629 Markham Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart 811 – 2999 Kingston Road
- Rexall – 3607 Sheppard Avenue East
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1509 – 2901 Sheppard Avenue East
- Loblaw – 3401 Lawrence Avenue East
- Shoppers Drug Mart 860 – 300 Borough Drive
- Loblaw – 1450 Lawrence Avenue East
- Shoppers Drug Mart 856 – 2251 Lawrence Avenue East
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1399 – 91 Rylander Boulevard, Unit 1022
- FreshCo –2490 Gerrard Street East
- Lawrence/Midland – 2650 Lawrence Avenue East
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy 3159 – 1900 Eglinton Avenue East
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy 3111 – 799 Milner Avenue
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy 3000 – 3850 Sheppard Avenue East
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy 1080 – 5995 Steeles Avenue East
- Pharmasave – 462 Birchmount Road
- Orton Park Guardian Pharmacy – 136 Orton Park Road
- Guardian Village Square Pharmacy – 2942 Finch Avenue East
- Pharmasave Cedarcourt – 3480 Lawrence Avenue East
- Lawrence Pharmacy – 2683 Lawrence Avenue East
- Kennedy Road Pharmacy – 4-2 Antrim Crescent
- People's Choice RemedysRx – 1145 Morningside Avenue, Unit 16
- Health Check Pharmacy – 2826A Markham Road
- HealthSmart Pharmasave – 2425 Eglinton Avenue East, Unit 10
- Shoppers Drug Mart 859 – 2751 Eglinton Avenue East,
- Shoppers Drug Mart 855 – 1400 Neilson Road
- Pharmasave – 3485 Kingston Road
- Markham Corners Pharmacy – 5113 Sheppard Avenue East
- Rylander Pharmasave – 8-6758 Kingston Road
- Victoria Commons Pharmacy – 6-2555 Victoria Park Avenue
- Lapsley Pharmacy – 27 Lapsley Road
Midtown Toronto
- Shoppers Drug Mart 836 – 523 St. Clair Avenue West
- Shoppers Drug Mart 841 – 2345 Yonge Street
- Eglinton/Bathurst – 901 Eglinton Avenue West
- Shoppers Drug Mart 818 – 759 Mount Pleasant Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart 939 – 1507 Yonge Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1281 – 292 Dupont Street
- Yonge/Eglinton – 2300 Yonge Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1240 – 3366 Yonge Street
- Rexall – 2 St. Clair Avenue East, Unit C001
- Shoppers Drug Mart 926 – 1027 Yonge Street
- Rexall – 3402 Yonge Street
- Rosebury – 145 Marlee Avenue
- Sam's I.D.A. Pharmacy – 1920 Yonge Street
- Ava Pharmacy – 81 St. Clair Avenue East, Unit 220
- Forest Hill Pharmacy – 491 Eglinton Avenue West, Unit 102
- Loblaw – 396 St. Clair Avenue West
Downtown Toronto
- First Canadian Place, Unit CN1038
- Shoppers Drug Mart 997 – 66 Wellington Street West, Unit 10
- College Park – 777 Bay Street, Unit C 216
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1410 – 236 Bloor Street West
- Shoppers Drug Mart 807 – 20 Bloor St. East
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1322 – 565 Sherbourne Street, Unit 40
- Shoppers Drug Mart 949 – 69 Yonge Street
- Richmond/Adelaide – 120 Adelaide Street West, Unit R28
- Rexall – 200 Wellington Street West, Unit 200
- Waterpark Place – 88 Queens Quay West
- Rexall – 250 University Avenue, Unit 120
- Rexall – 63 Wellesley Street East
- Mount Sinai – 600 University Avenue
- Atrium on Bay – 595 Bay Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 813 – 725 College Street
- Rexall – 474 Spadina Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1402 – 279 Yonge Street
- Commerce Court Toronto – 199 Bay Street, Unit C186
- Loblaw – 60 Carlton Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1288 – 761 King Street West
- Shoppers Drug Mart 985 – 200 Bay Street
- Rexall – 87 Avenue Road
- Rexall – 63 Front Street East
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1320 – 388 King Street West
- Rexall – 285 Spadina Avenue
- Rexall – 481 Bloor Street West
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1408 – 55 Bloor Street West
- Greenwin Square – 345 Bloor Street, Unit 3
- Shoppers Drug Mart 945 – 181 Bay Street
- Greendale Drugs – 152 Carlton Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 806 – 360A Bloor Street West
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1414 – 260 Queen Street West
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1441 – 333 Bay Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1351 – 18 Jarvis Street
- Snowden Pharmacy – 264 Bloor Street West
- Pharmasave – 100-720 Spadina Avenue
- Metro Drugs – 129 Dundas Street East
- Loblaw – 200 Front Street East
- Shoppers Drug Mart 993 – 524 Queen Street West
- Loblaw – 10 Lower Jarvis Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1005 – 1090 King Street West
- Green Pharmacy – 620A Bloor Street West
- Sanomed Pharmacy & Compounding Centre – 1000 Bay Street
- Well+Good Pharmacy – 557 Church Street
- Jarvis St. Apothecary – 275 Jarvis Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1253 – 1473 Queen Street West
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1362 – 1033 Queen Street West, Unit A
- Shoppers Drug Mart 943 – 465 Yonge Street