The Ontario government has released a list of more than 300 pharmacies that will be offering the AstaZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and the Kingston area.

As of Friday, the vaccines will be available at over 325 pharmacy locations in those three regions for Ontarians between the ages of 60 and 64.

“This is an absolute game changer,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

“It appears that our vaccine supply is continuing to improve. Yesterday, we received 194,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

Anyone who wants to get the AstraZeneca vaccine will be required to book an appointment through one of the pharmacy websites. These systems will be different from the province’s booking portal, set to launch on March 15, which will help organize appointments at mass immunization clinics.

Officials warned that once someone books an appointment using either the provincial or pharmacy systems, they will not be allowed to book another appointment elsewhere.

Select Rexall and Costco pharmacy locations opened registration for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment as of Wednesday.

The Ontario government also announced they are working with primary care professionals to offer vaccinations at some community locations such as doctors’ offices. The pilot initiative is expected to begin on Saturday in Hamilton, Toronto, Guelph, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka and Peel Region.

Officials say that about 29,500 of the 194,500 AstraZeneca doses will be distributed to primary care providers.

“We're moving a step further where primary care professionals and family doctors will form clinics on their own mini mass vaccination clinics, if you will,” retired Gen. Rick Hillier, head of Ontario’s COVID-19 distribution efforts, said on Wednesday.

“They will continue to work as those teams that go out to populations that cannot come to vaccination sites, and they will continue to support the vaccination rollout in their public health unit.”

According to officials, primary care providers will not be taking appointments by request.

Primary care givers will instead be contacting eligible Ontarians within the 60 to 64 age group to book an appointment.

Here is a full list of all Toronto pharmacy locations:

North York

Shoppers Drug Mart 803 – 1500 Avenue Road

Shoppers Drug Mart 830 – 1800 Sheppard Avenue East

Rexall – 288 Sheppard Avenue East

Shoppers Drug Mart 986 – 4841 Yonge Street

Shoppers Drug Mart 838 – 3874 Bathurst Street

Shoppers Drug Mart 877 – 1859 Leslie Street

Shoppers Drug Mart 1510 – 2047 Avenue Road

Skymark Plaza – 3555 Don Mills Road

Loblaw – 6220 Yonge Street

Shoppers Drug Mart 1403 – 2528 Bayview Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart 899 – 5998 Bathurst Street

Shoppers Drug Mart 919 – 6205 Bathurst Street

Costco Pharmacy #535 – 100 Billy Bishop Way

Shoppers Drug Mart 872 – 6428 Yonge Street

North York City Centre – 5150 Yonge Street

Keele and Finch Pharmacy – 102- 1275 Finch Avenue West

Whole Health Pharmacy – 7-1575 Jane Street

Hullmark – 4789 Yonge Street, Unit 2

Shoppers Drug Mart 820 – 1084 Wilson Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart 881 – 3401 Dufferin Street

Shoppers Drug Mart 1162 – 4700 Keele Street

Rexall – 1115 Wilson Avenue

Loblaw - 2877 Bayview Avenue

Loblaw – 825 Don Mills Road

Dynasty Pharmacy – 5460 Yonge Street, Unit 106

Lefko Pharmasave 794 – 842 Wilson Avenue

Aria Pharmacy – 11 Newton Drive

Raymond Wing Chiu Chan Drug Ltd. – 794 Sheppard Avenue East

Bathurst Wilson IDA Pharmacy – 322 Wilson Avenue

Allcures Pharmacy – 31 St. Dennis Drive, Unit 1

Loblaw – 5095 Yonge Street

Premier Pharmacy and Compounding Centre – 3323 Bathurst Street

Nhatrang Drug Mart – 736 Wilson Avenue

Keele-Ingram Pharmacy – 2221 Keele Street

Toronto’s east end

Shoppers Drug Mart 500 – 1630 Danforth Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart 1287 – 1500 Woodbine Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart 982 – 1601 Bayview Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart 1232 – 180 Danforth Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart 994 – 755 Danforth Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart 984 – 2000 Queen Street East

Shoppers Drug Mart 1255 – 1015 Lakeshore Boulevard East

Shoppers Drug Mart 823 – 970 Queen Street East

Loblaw – 50 Musgrave Street

Loblaw – 17 Leslie Street

Rexall – 539 Parliament Street

Shoppers Drug Mart 871 – 45 Overlea Boulevard

Costco Pharmacy 1316 – 42 Overlea Boulevard

Shoppers Drug Mart 1313 – 1860 Bayview Avenue, Unit 101

Loblaw – 449 Carlaw Avenue

Loblaw – 11 Redway Road

Shoppers Drug Mart 814 – 2494 Danforth Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart 915 – 812 O'Connor Drive

Metro Pharmacy 537 – 3003 Danforth Avenue

Pharmasave – 825 Coxwell Avenue, Unit C114

Vina Pharmacy – 1025 Gerrard Street East

East York Pharmasave – 840 Coxwell Avenue, Unit 102

Care and Health Pharmacy – 2928 Danforth Avenue

City Remedy'sRx – 238 Danforth Avenue

Beaches Pharmacy – 1967 Queen Street East

Main Drug Mart – 7-1646 Victoria Park Avenue

Total Health Pharmacy – 997 Gerrard Street East

Victoria Park Pharmacy – 1314 Victoria Park Avenue

Pharmasave 606 – 944 Kingston Road

Pharmacare Drug Mart – 891 Broadview Avenue

I CARE Pharmacy Services – 2 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Unit 26-27

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy 3017 – 235 Danforth Avenue, Unit 101

Toronto’s west end

Shoppers Drug Mart 989 – 2223 Bloor Street West

Shoppers Drug Mart 821 – 770 Lawrence Avenue West

Shoppers Drug Mart 867 – 620 Keele Street

Shoppers Drug Mart 1377 – 958 Bloor Street West

Galleria SC – 1245 Dupont Street

Shoppers Drug Mart 717 – 2440 Dundas Street West

Loblaw – 2549 Weston Road

Shoppers Drug Mart 879 – 2343 Eglinton Avenue West

Loblaw – 2280 Dundas Street West

Shoppers Drug Mart 1214 – 1840 Eglinton Avenue West

Loblaw – 222 Lansdowne Avenue

Wal-Mart Pharmacy 1004 – 2525 St. Clair Avenue West

Junction Pharmacy – 3016 Dundas Street West

Welcome Guardian Drugs – 137 Roncesvalles Avenue

High Park Pharmacy – 1938 Bloor Street West

Junction Chemist Pharmacy – 17 St. Johns Road

Lingeman IDA Pharmacy – 411 Jane Street

The Medicine Shoppe – 2600 Eglinton Avenue West

Northcliffe Pharmacy – 1751 Eglinton Avenue West

New Caledonia Pharmacy – 600 Caledonia Road

Friendly Care West King Pharmacy – 2077 Weston Road

Symington Pharmacy – 333 Symington Avenue

Healing Source Pharmacy – 2209 Bloor Street West

Mortar + Pestle Compounding Pharmacy – 1997 Bloor Street West

Nor-Arm Pharmacy – 107-1280 Finch Avenue West

Weston Jane Pharmacy – 1292 Weston Road

Shoppers Drug Mart 1166 – 3446 Dundas Street West

Etobicoke

Shoppers Drug Mart 865 – 125 The Queensway

Shoppers Drug Mart 808 – 3010 Bloor Street West

Cloverdale Mall – 250 The East Mall

Shoppers Drug Mart 863 – 5230 Dundas Street West

Richview Plaza – 250 Wincott Drive

Shoppers Drug Mart 903 – 3730 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Unit 102

Shoppers Drug Mart 825 – 600 The East Mall, Unit 1

Costco Pharmacy 524 – 50 Queen Elizabeth Boulevard

Rexall – 3701 Lakeshore Boulevard West

Shoppers Drug Mart 837 – 270 The Kingsway

Loblaw – 3671 Dundas Street West

Loblaw – 380 The East Mall

Glencade Pharmacy –290 The West Mall

One Eva – 1 Eva Road

Unicare Pharmacy – 3170 Lakeshore Boulevard West

Clinicplus I.D.A. Pharmacy – 10 Neighbourhood Lane, Unit 103

Pharmasave – 1255 The Queensway, Unit 20

Shoppers Drug Mart 857 ETOBICOKE 123 Rexdale Blvd TORONTO

Loblaw – 330 Queens Plate Drive

Shoppers Drug Mart 1483 – 666 Burnhamthorpe Road

Lakeside Pharmacy – 2438 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Loblaw –1020 Islington Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart 1421 – 2206 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Canadian Compounding Pharmacy – 2920 Bloor Street West

Islington Medical Pharmacy – 1243 Islington Avenue

Markland Wood Pharmacy – 4335 Bloor Street West

Scarborough

Shoppers Drug Mart 1314 – 1235 McCowan Road

Shoppers Drug Mart 880 – 1571 Sandhurst Circle

Shoppers Drug Mart 1335 – 255 Morningside Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart 1388 – 2330 Kennedy Road

Loblaw – 681 Silver Star Boulevard

Costco – 1411 Warden Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart 1301 – 5671 Steeles Avenue East

Shoppers Drug Mart 1381 – 1780 Markham Road

Shoppers Drug Mart 829 – 265 Port Union Road

Shoppers Drug Mart 851 – 85 Ellesmere Road, Unit 31

Shoppers Drug Mart 800 – 629 Markham Road

Shoppers Drug Mart 811 – 2999 Kingston Road

Rexall – 3607 Sheppard Avenue East

Shoppers Drug Mart 1509 – 2901 Sheppard Avenue East

Loblaw – 3401 Lawrence Avenue East

Shoppers Drug Mart 860 – 300 Borough Drive

Loblaw – 1450 Lawrence Avenue East

Shoppers Drug Mart 856 – 2251 Lawrence Avenue East

Shoppers Drug Mart 1399 – 91 Rylander Boulevard, Unit 1022

FreshCo –2490 Gerrard Street East

Lawrence/Midland – 2650 Lawrence Avenue East

Wal-Mart Pharmacy 3159 – 1900 Eglinton Avenue East

Wal-Mart Pharmacy 3111 – 799 Milner Avenue

Wal-Mart Pharmacy 3000 – 3850 Sheppard Avenue East

Wal-Mart Pharmacy 1080 – 5995 Steeles Avenue East

Pharmasave – 462 Birchmount Road

Orton Park Guardian Pharmacy – 136 Orton Park Road

Guardian Village Square Pharmacy – 2942 Finch Avenue East

Pharmasave Cedarcourt – 3480 Lawrence Avenue East

Lawrence Pharmacy – 2683 Lawrence Avenue East

Kennedy Road Pharmacy – 4-2 Antrim Crescent

People's Choice RemedysRx – 1145 Morningside Avenue, Unit 16

Health Check Pharmacy – 2826A Markham Road

HealthSmart Pharmasave – 2425 Eglinton Avenue East, Unit 10

Shoppers Drug Mart 859 – 2751 Eglinton Avenue East,

Shoppers Drug Mart 855 – 1400 Neilson Road

Pharmasave – 3485 Kingston Road

Markham Corners Pharmacy – 5113 Sheppard Avenue East

Rylander Pharmasave – 8-6758 Kingston Road

Victoria Commons Pharmacy – 6-2555 Victoria Park Avenue

Lapsley Pharmacy – 27 Lapsley Road

Midtown Toronto

Shoppers Drug Mart 836 – 523 St. Clair Avenue West

Shoppers Drug Mart 841 – 2345 Yonge Street

Eglinton/Bathurst – 901 Eglinton Avenue West

Shoppers Drug Mart 818 – 759 Mount Pleasant Road

Shoppers Drug Mart 939 – 1507 Yonge Street

Shoppers Drug Mart 1281 – 292 Dupont Street

Yonge/Eglinton – 2300 Yonge Street

Shoppers Drug Mart 1240 – 3366 Yonge Street

Rexall – 2 St. Clair Avenue East, Unit C001

Shoppers Drug Mart 926 – 1027 Yonge Street

Rexall – 3402 Yonge Street

Rosebury – 145 Marlee Avenue

Sam's I.D.A. Pharmacy – 1920 Yonge Street

Ava Pharmacy – 81 St. Clair Avenue East, Unit 220

Forest Hill Pharmacy – 491 Eglinton Avenue West, Unit 102

Loblaw – 396 St. Clair Avenue West

Downtown Toronto