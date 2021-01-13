Ontario health officials say they expect to begin mass delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to select groups of people in April as part of the second distribution phase of their vaccination plan.

The province released new deadlines and criteria for the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

According to officials, the government expects to move into the second phase of their vaccination plan by mid-April, allowing older adults and members of vulnerable populations outside of congregate settings to receive their shots.

The government first started administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the end of December, focusing on four target groups of people: residents, essential caregivers and staff of congregate setting for seniors, health-care workers, adults in First Nations, Métis, and Inuit populations, and adult recipients of chronic home health care.

Those within these groups are being prioritized based on a “risk matrix,” the government said, which weighs risk of exposure by patient population and health-care setting. It also takes into account the position a worker holds and whether there is enough resources should that person fall ill.

There could be overlap between Phase 1 and Phase 2, officials say, depending on the number of vaccines available.

Who will be vaccinated under Phase 2?

Officials listed five groups who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 of their distribution plan.

Those who will be able to get the vaccine include:

Seniors over the age of 80. Officials say that they will decrease the age eligibility marker by five years throughout Phase 2

Those living and working in other high-risk congregate settings

Essential workers, beginning with front-line essential workers

Individuals with high-risk chronic conditions and their caregivers

Other populations and communities “facing barriers related to the determinants of health” who are at a greater COVID-19 risk. This can include racialized communities.

Officials provided a few examples of essential workers, including first responders, teachers, and members of the food and construction industry, but said that work still needs to be done to sub-prioritize this category.

The government anticipates Phase 3 to begin in August. Under this phase, “remaining eligible Ontarians” will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 8,000 Ontarians fully immunized

Officials say more than 144,000 shots have been administered so far, with over 8,000 Ontarians fully immunized with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There were about 77,000 health-care workers, 45,000 health-care workers in long-term care and retirement homes, and more than 13,000 long-term care home and retirement home residents who have been given the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

An additional 20,000 long-term care staff, residents and essential caregivers have specifically received the Moderna vaccine, the government added.

Last week, officials vowed to vaccinate all long-term care homes in the province’s hot spots—Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Windsor-Essex—by Jan. 21.

On Wednesday, the government added a new deadline for the remaining long-term care homes and retirement homes in Ontario.

Officials now said they hope to administer the first dose of the vaccine to residents, staff and essential workers at Ontario long-term care homes and “high risk retirement homes” no later than Feb. 15.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require a second dose be provided either 21 days or 28 days after the first shot is administered.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to comment on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m. alongside retired General Rick Hillier, who is leading the vaccine task force.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the news conference live at 1 p.m.

This is a developing news story. More to come.