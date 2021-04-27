Ottawa sees 144 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 144 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more people have died.

Across Ontario, there were 3,265 new cases of COVID-19 reported, along with 3,908 newly resolved cases. Twenty-nine more people in the province have died. The province reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Data from the Ontario government often differs from Ottawa Public Health because each health unit pulls data for their respective daily reports at different times of day.

Daily case reports are typically lower on Tuesdays due to lower testing volumes over the weekend, but 144 new cases is the lowest daily case count reported since April 1.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 23,647 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 498 residents have died.

OPH also reported a record high number of 370 newly resolved cases, which brought the number of known active cases below 2,500.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 26:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 291,104

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 26,953

Total doses received in Ottawa: 307,470

RELATED: How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Ottawa?

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to fall and is now below 2,500 for the first time since April 11.

There are 2,453 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 2,682 active cases on Monday.

A total of 20,696 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. OPH says 370 more people have recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours, a record number for newly resolved cases.

COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 3 NEW cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 57 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.