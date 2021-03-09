Ontario health officials are reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure is among 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Tuesday. Health officials also reported six additional deaths and 972 newly resolved cases.

No new variants of concern were confirmed in Ottawa on Tuesday. To date, Ottawa has seen eight confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant, according to the province.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 8:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 63,576

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 71,180

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ontario government says 33,264 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Monday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Monday that 1,414 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 7 and 3,305 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on that date.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at an Ottawa testing site to the result is 37 hours.

An update on local testing data is due this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: 1 new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 7 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 15 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.