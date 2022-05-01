Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Sean Davidson
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
Of those patients, 187 are being treated in intensive care.
Officials have warned that not all hospitals report COVID-19 data on the weekend.
The total number of people in Ontario who have died after contracting COVID-19 in Ontario now sits at 12,842.
With just over 13,492 tests processed in the past 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate now stands at 14.7 per cent.
Officials logged an additional 2,406 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, although with testing restrictions that number is considered an underestimation.
