Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.

Of those patients, 187 are being treated in intensive care.

Officials have warned that not all hospitals report COVID-19 data on the weekend.

The total number of people in Ontario who have died after contracting COVID-19 in Ontario now sits at 12,842.

With just over 13,492 tests processed in the past 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate now stands at 14.7 per cent.

Officials logged an additional 2,406 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, although with testing restrictions that number is considered an underestimation.