Ontario reports 1,451 people in hospital with COVID-19, 14 more deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,451 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 175 patients in intensive care.

The total number of people in hospital with the disease dropped on Thursday from the 1,528 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.

The number of people in intensive care units across the province dropped from 176 the day before to 175.

Officials also reported 14 more deaths due to COVID-19 that occurred over the past 30 days.

Since the start of the pandemic, 13,034 individuals have died due to the disease.

The province reported 2,160 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 16,360 processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 10.7 per cent.

The positivity rate in the province has been steadily decreasing over the past week

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 417 new cases in Toronto, 204 new cases in York Region, 151 new cases in Peel Region.

The province also reported 128 new cases in Ottawa, 123 new cases in Simcoe-Muskoka and 116 new cases in Hamilton. All other regions reported fewer than 100 new cases on Thursday.

The province deemed 2,602 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Thursday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 1,247,571.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,281,360.

The province reported 106 resident cases and 35 staff cases in long-term care settings across Ontario. Five of the 14 deaths reported on Thursday involved residents in long-term care.

Officials said that at least 195 long-term care homes are currently dealing with an outbreak.