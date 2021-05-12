Ontario reports 105 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa; 2,300 province-wide

Public Health Ontario is reporting 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across the province, officials added 2,320 new cases of COVID-19.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health units pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.