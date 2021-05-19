Ontario reports 105 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa; fewer than 1,600 province-wide

Public Health Ontario is reporting 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, one day after health officials reported the lowest local figure in more than two months.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 1,588 new cases of COVID-19 and 3,119 newly resolved cases. The province also reported 19 more Ontarians have died from COVID-19.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario as each health unit pulls data for their respective daily reports.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 17:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 438,718

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 30,360

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 483,190

As of Monday, 51 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Tuesday that 1,474 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 2,083 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

38,422 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Tuesday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 10 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 5 new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and west Quebec): Due at 11 a.m.

