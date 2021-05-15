Ontario reports 108 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa; 2,500 province-wide

Public Health Ontario is reporting 108 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 2,584 new infections. The province also reported 3,063 newly resolved cases and said 24 more Ontarians have died.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because each health unit pulls data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 14:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 415,758

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 29,795

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 438,730

As of Friday, 49 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,132 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 13.

A total of 4,713 lab tests were performed on Thursday.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due on Monday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

42,320 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Friday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 22 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 3 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 9 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 9 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case removed from total count

Outaouais (Gatineau and west Quebec): 19 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.