Ontario reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalization, ICU admissions tick up

Ontario health officials are reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalization and intensive care unit admissions increased day-over-day.

As of Tuesday, there are1,345 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, along with 165 patients in intensive care units. This marks an increase in both hospitalizations and ICU admissions over Monday, however, this is expected as not all hospitals report data over the weekend.

The province is also reporting 11 new deaths related to the virus Tuesday, all of which occurred in the last month, according to the Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of individuals who have died with the virus to 13,083.

Of Tuesday’s hospitalizations, 73 patients are unvaccinated and 839 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.

Thirty-nine per cent of patients hospitalized Tuesday were admitted for COVID-19, while the remaining 61 per cent tested positive after an unrelated admission. In intensive care, those percentages are 66 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively.

Of the patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario intensive care, 25 are unvaccinated and 67 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.

The province reported 1,028 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but health officials have warned that case numbers are a significant underestimation due to testing limitations.

With 12,233 tests processed in the last 24-hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting a positivity rating of at least 10.3 per cent.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,288,557.