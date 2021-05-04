Ontario reports 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa Tuesday

Public Health Ontario is reporting 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across the province, health officials reported 2,791 new cases of COVID-19. It's the first time the province has seen fewer than 3,000 cases since early April.

Ontario also recorded 3,323 newly resolved cases. Twenty five more Ontarians have died of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full local snapshot at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those from Public Health Ontario because the two health units pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of day.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 3:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 340,121

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 27,465

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 328,530

As of Monday, 40 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

RELATED: How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Ottawa?

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide updated local figures this afternoon.

Public Health Ontario reported 33,740 COVID-19 tests were completed province-wide on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 19 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 7 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 32 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.