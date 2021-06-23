Ontario reports 14 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, 255 province-wide

Public Health Ontario is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Another 255 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Ontario, along with 460 newly resolved cases and 11 new deaths from the disease.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two agencies pull data for their daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the rest of eastern Ontario, only a single new case was recorded in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 21:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 689,862

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 170,792

Total doses received in Ottawa: 782,390

As of Monday, 65 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 16 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two doses (76 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have received at least one dose and 20 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have had two)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide updated testing figures this afternoon.

The weekly average positivity rate for Ottawa residents is 2.1 per cent for the week of June 14 to 20.

There were 27,360 COVID-19 tests processed across Ontario in the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s positivity rate to 1.2 per cent according to the Ministry of Health.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due after 11 a.m.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.