Ontario reports 180 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa; 3,480 province-wide
Ontario health officials are reporting 180 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.
Across Ontario, officials reported 3,480 new cases of COVID-19, along with 4,517 newly resolved cases. Twenty-four more people in Ontario have died of COVID-19.
However, the province notes that counts for some health units in the central west region may be higher in today’s report in part due to a catch-up in processing laboratory data into CCM.
An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province because the two health units pull data for their daily reports at different times of day.
VACCINES IN OTTAWA
As of April 26:
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 291,104
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 26,953
- Total doses received in Ottawa: 307,470
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Tuesday that 1,850 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 4,061 tests. The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.
COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 19 new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 92 new cases
This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.