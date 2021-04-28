Ontario reports 180 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa; 3,480 province-wide

Ontario health officials are reporting 180 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, officials reported 3,480 new cases of COVID-19, along with 4,517 newly resolved cases. Twenty-four more people in Ontario have died of COVID-19.

However, the province notes that counts for some health units in the central west region may be higher in today’s report in part due to a catch-up in processing laboratory data into CCM.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province because the two health units pull data for their daily reports at different times of day.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 26:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 291,104

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 26,953

Total doses received in Ottawa: 307,470

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Tuesday that 1,850 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 4,061 tests. The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 19 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 92 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.