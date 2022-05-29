Ontario reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths as ICU admissions stay steady
Ontario is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19 while intensive care admissions remain steady.
On Sunday, health officials said 643 people in hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, including 145 patients in intensive care.
This comes a day after the province reported 144 people in the ICU – the province's lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months.
Of those hospitalized, 40 per cent are receiving care for the virus while the remaining people who tested positive were admitted for unrelated reasons.
In intensive care, 65 per cent of patients were admitted for COVID-19.
Officials confirmed two more deaths related to the virus. One of those fatalities was a long-term care resident.
The province is reporting 878 new COVID-19 cases, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to restricted testing.
With 8,213 tests processed in the last 24-hours, Ontario is reporting a test positivity rate of 8.6 per cent.
