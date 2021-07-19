Ontario reports 2 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Monday

Public Health Ontario is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

This comes after a slight uptick in cases over the weekend, with 12 confirmed infections total Saturday and Sunday.

Case counts and weekly averages have been consistently low in Ottawa for the last several days. Last week, Ottawa Public Health reported three days of net zero case counts.

A full local snapshot of today's numbers from OPH is due this afternoon.

Across Ontario, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported. Public Health Ontario confirmed 130 new infections and 153 newly resolved cases, dropping the number of known active cases in the province.

Only one more case of COVID-19 was confirmed in eastern Ontario Monday, in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 755,814

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 553,045

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 62 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,160,812

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais: 10 new cases since Friday

