Ottawa Public Health is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, the seventh straight day with case numbers in the 20s.

Fifteen of the 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involve residents under the age of 30.

No new deaths were reported in the capital.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,925 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 604 deaths.

The 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday follows 20 new cases on Tuesday and 29 cases on Monday.

Across Ontario, there are 378 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as five more deaths linked to the disease.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 378 new cases reported Wednesday, 236 involve people who are not vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 237 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 174 who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 137 patients in Ontario ICUs, 12 are fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 26 to Nov. 1): 16.6 (down from 16.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 27 to Nov. 2): 1.4 per cent (down from 1.5 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.98 (down from 0.99)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 833,515 (+716)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 800,305 (+1,204)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 186 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 188 active cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 24 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,186.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, including one in intensive care.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 1

80-89: 3

90+: 3

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (2,894 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (4,121 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new case (6,901 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new cases (4,747 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (4,064 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,548 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,082 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,150 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (879 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (536 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 844

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,486

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,985 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Monday.

There were 2,242 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Monday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 14 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

No community outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (12 elementary schools, one child care centres)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

Assumption Catholic Elementary School (Oct. 25)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Oct. 28)

Barrhaven Public School (Oct. 3)

Connaught Public School (Nov. 2) NEW)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: