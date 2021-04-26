Ontario reports 206 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa; 3,510 province-wide

Ontario health officials are reporting 206 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across Ontario, there were 3,510 new cases of COVID-19 reported, along with 4,057 newly resolved cases. Twenty-four more people in Ontario have died of COVID-19.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province because of different data collection times for the respective daily reports.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 26:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 291,104

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 26,953

Total doses received in Ottawa: 307,470

COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 7 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 50 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.