Ontario reports 206 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa; 3,510 province-wide
Ontario health officials are reporting 206 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Across Ontario, there were 3,510 new cases of COVID-19 reported, along with 4,057 newly resolved cases. Twenty-four more people in Ontario have died of COVID-19.
An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province because of different data collection times for the respective daily reports.
VACCINES IN OTTAWA
As of April 26:
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 291,104
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 26,953
- Total doses received in Ottawa: 307,470
RELATED: How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Ottawa?
COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 7 new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 new cases
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 50 new cases
This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.