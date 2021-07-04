Ontario reports 213 new COVID-19 cases as seven-day average drops even lower

Ontario is reporting 213 new COVID-19 case on Sunday as the seven-day rolling average drops even lower.

Health officials also reported nine additional COVID-19-realted fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,214.

The province conducted 18,989 tests in the previous day, which the Ministry of Health says makes the test positivity rate 1.3 per cent

The rolling seven-day average now stands at 228.

There are currently at least 158 people in hospital due to the disease. Officials said 235 patients are in intensive care and 159 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Today's hospital patient total is lower than ICU admissions, which is likely due to a delay in reporting.

There are 49 new cases in Waterloo, 22 in Toronto, 25 in Grey Bruce, 17 in Peel Region and 12 in Halton Region.

Sunday's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 545,803, including deaths and recoveries.

MORE THAN 5.5M PEOPLE FULLY VACCINATED IN ONTARIO

The province reports that 5,554,637 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 196,068 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

Just over 15.56 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the rollout began last year.

Ontario has been well above the vaccination rates to enter Step 3 for two weeks now but officials are not rushing to ease restrictions further.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he wants to wait a full 21 days after Ontario entered Step 2 before going forward.

Step 3 would allow for indoor dining and gyms to reopen in Ontario. The province is currently the only place in North America where indoor dining isn't allowed.