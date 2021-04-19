Ontario reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa out of 4,447 province-wide
Ontario health officials are reporting 233 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Across Ontario, officials reported 4,447 new cases of COVID-19, along with 19 new deaths and 3,153 newly resolved cases.
An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province because of different data collection times for the respective daily reports.
VACCINES IN OTTAWA
As of April 16:
- Dose 1 administered: 225,937
- Dose 2 administered: 28,473
- Total doses received: 279,390
The city has received 2,100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 25,740 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine so far this week. A shipment of 28,400 doses of Moderna vaccine arrived last week
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday afternoon.
The province reported that 42,873 tests were completed across Ontario on Sunday.
COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 32 new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 11 new cases
This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.