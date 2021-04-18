Ontario reports 239 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa out of 4,250 province-wide

Ontario health officials are reporting 239 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday.

Across Ontario, officials reported another 4,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 18 new deaths and 3,338 newly resolved cases.

The number of people in hospitals across Ontario with COVID-19 is now above 2,100.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those from the province because of different data collection times for the respective daily reports.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 16:

Dose 1 administered: 225,937 (+17,920)

Dose 2 administered: 28,473 (+327

Total doses received: 279,390

The city has received 2,100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 25,740 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine so far this week. A shipment of 28,400 doses of Moderna vaccine arrived earlier this week

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Friday that 2,467 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 15.

A total of 5,466 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 52 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 8 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 10 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.