Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 400 on Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health says another 25 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is below 400.

To date, OPH has reported 28,966 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday and the pandemic death toll in Ottawa stands at 594 residents.

Another 35 existing cases are now considered resolved, dropping active cases to 398.

There is one fewer COVID-19 patient in hospital in Ottawa. One person remains in intensive care.

Daily case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays.

In the last 30 days, OPH has recorded 259 cases of the Delta variant. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 577 cases of COVID-19. Seven more Ontarians have died from the virus, including one whose death happened more than a month ago. Another 683 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario added another 13 cases: three in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; three in Hastings Prince Edward; two in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; four in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark; and one in Renfrew County.

Public Health Ontario reported 26 cases in Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because each health unit pulls data for its respective daily snapshot report at different times of the day.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says, of the 577 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, 125 are in fully vaccinated individuals and 452 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 363 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario, 38 of whom are fully vaccinated. Of the 192 people in ICUs in the province with COVID-19, nine have been fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest that unvaccinated residents are 14 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 6 to Sept. 12): 34.3 (up from 31.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 6 to Sept. 12): 3.6 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.26

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 803,783

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 746,044

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 398 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 408 active cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 35 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,974.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are six people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, down from seven on Monday.

One person is in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 2 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 2

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (2,476 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 14 new cases (3,790 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (6,529 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,447 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,804 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,413 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,005 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,109 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One case removed from total (863 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (526 total cases)

Unknown: One new case (4 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 536

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 33 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,676

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,948 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Monday and local labs performed 1,922 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 24 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Workplace - Warehouse: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: