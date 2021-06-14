Ontario reports 28 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, fewer than 450 province-wide

Public Health Ontario is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

Across the province, health officials reported 447 new confirmed cases and 670 newly-resolved cases. Four more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Elsewhere in the region, Public Health Ontario reported two additional cases, one in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 11:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 630,245

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 91,122

Total doses received in Ottawa: 663,610

As of Friday, 71 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Eleven per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older have received two doses.

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide local testing figures this afternoon.

There were 13,588 COVID-19 tests processed across Ontario in the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province rose from 2.6 on Sunday to 2.8 per cent on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Five new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.