Ontario reports 3,220 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 477 ICU admissions

Ontario health officials are reporting another increase on Tuesday in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across the province.

The province reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,497 on Monday to 3,220 on Tuesday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 438 to 477.

For the first time, the province revealed details behind the hospital and ICU numbers, breaking down the reason for admission.

The province reported that 54 per cent of the 3,220 hospitalizations are people who are in hospital primarily due to COVID-19, while the remaining 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have now tested positive for the virus.

Eighty-three per cent of patients are in ICU primarily due to COVID-19, while 17 per cent of cases are there primarily for other reasons, but also have the virus.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday that approximately 600 ICU beds remain available across Ontario, and noted that nearly 500 additional beds can be added if required.

She also stated that the median stay in intensive care for a COVID-19 patient is currently seven days, compared to 20 days during the peak of the Delta wave.

According to data released by the Ontario Science Table on Tuesday, which takes into account population sizes, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 77.4 per cent less likely to end up in hospital and 90.5 per cent less likely to end up in ICU compared to people who are unvaccinated.

According to health officials, 21 more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The province reported 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 45,451tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 24.4 per cent.

Acknowledging population size, the science table noted on Monday, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 25.5 per cent less likely to contract COVID-19 compared to those who are unvaccinated.

The province deemed 9,893 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Tuesday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 747,289.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 896,248.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES IN ONTARIO

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 1,649 new cases in Toronto, 1,143 new cases in Peel Region, 844 new cases in York Region, 414 new cases in Durham Region and 373 new cases in Halton Region.

Officials reported 546 new cases in Waterloo region and 450 new cases in Ottawa. All other regions reported fewer than 400 new cases on Tuesday.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, of the 7,951 new infections reported on Tuesday, 528 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 555 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 3,014 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

As well, officials found 2,351 cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59, 1,005 cases in people between the ages of 60 and 79 and 490 cases in people over the age of 80.

The province reported 145 resident cases and 63 staff cases in long-term care settings across Ontario. It also noted that three of the 21 deaths reported on Tuesday were long-term care residents.

Officials stated that at least 369 long-term care homes are currently dealing with an outbreak.