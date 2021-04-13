Ontario reports 3,600 new COVID-19 cases; 214 in Ottawa

Ontario health officials are reporting 214 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, a drop compared to three days of more than 300 cases reported each day.

Case counts are frequently lower on Tuesdays because of lower testing volumes.

The province reported 3,670 new cases across Ontario on Tuesday, along with 15 new deaths linked to COVID-19 and 2,573 newly resolved cases.

The new case count is lower than previous days where more than 4,000 new cases were reported, but the testing positivity rate in Ontario is now above 10 per cent.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those from the province because of different data collection times for the respective daily reports.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 12:

Dose 1 administered: 190,557

Dose 2 administered: 27,811

Total doses received: 225,250

The city reported receiving an additional 2,100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 157,037 Ottawa residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 15 per cent of the population.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said on Monday that 2,541 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Sunday and labs performed 4,670 tests.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 31 hours.

An updated from the task force will be released this afternoon.

The Ontario government says 42,167 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 32 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 3 cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 19 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 15 cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 245 cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 245 cases