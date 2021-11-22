Ontario reports 32 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa
Public Health Ontario is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, one day after the city’s highest case count in several weeks.
Sunday’s 55 new cases were the most in Ottawa since Oct. 10. There were 28 new cases on Saturday.
Provincewide, Ontario’s daily case count dropped to 627 after four straight days above 700. One additional death was also reported.
The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 656, up from 573 at this time last week.
Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Monday afternoon.
UNVACCINATED CASES
Of the 627 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 341 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 286 are in fully vaccinated people.
There are 136 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Seven new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 14 new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Eight new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case
-
Sask. child care costs to drop by 50 per cent for many parentsTthe cost of licensed child care is expected to see a steep — and welcome — discount early next year for many families.
-
Calgary Christmas market returns to BMO Centre this yearAfter a two-year hiatus, Holiday Market Collective is returning to the BMO Centre this December.
-
Police shoot and kill suspected aggressive coyote on grounds of North York schoolPolice have shot and killed a coyote on the grounds of a North York school after it reportedly bit two people at a nearby park over the weekend.
-
Police investigate theft of painting from Halifax galleryHalifax Regional Police is requesting the public’s help with their investigation into the theft of a painting from a gallery in the city.
-
Manitoba to open fourth session of 42nd legislature on TuesdayThe Manitoba government will be opening its fourth session of the 42nd legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 23 with a speech from the throne from Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon.
-
Looking back at a year of investigations into alleged military sexual misconductThe Canadian military has spent the last year grappling with sexual misconduct investigations of its highest ranking members, deepening the call for a complete internal culture shift. CTVNews.ca has compiled a timeline of investigations launched by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) dating back to February, 2021.
-
Nearly $300K in drugs seized by London policeA 23-year-old London, Ont. man has been charged after police seized drugs and cash valued at around $300,000.
-
Commercial vehicle blitz in Essex County results in zero chargesEssex County OPP say a commercial vehicle blitz with mandatory alcohol screening showed 100 per cent compliance by all operators.
-
Here's when Waterloo Region will start vaccinating 5-11-year-oldsHealth partners in Waterloo Region will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children between five and 11 years old on Friday.