Ontario reports 32 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Public Health Ontario is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, one day after the city’s highest case count in several weeks.

Sunday’s 55 new cases were the most in Ottawa since Oct. 10. There were 28 new cases on Saturday.

Provincewide, Ontario’s daily case count dropped to 627 after four straight days above 700. One additional death was also reported.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 656, up from 573 at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Monday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 627 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 341 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 286 are in fully vaccinated people.

There are 136 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION