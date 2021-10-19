Ontario reports 328 new COVID-19 cases as seven-day average drops

Ontario is reporting 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the seven-day average continues to drop.

The new infections mark a decrease from the 443 cases on Sunday, 486 cases on Saturday and 373 on Monday.

The province's rolling seven-day average has now dropped to 407, compared to 525 one week ago.

There are 177 new cases on Tuesday in unvaccinated people, while 16 are partially vaccinated and 105 are fully vaccinated. There are 30 people with an unknown vaccination status.

Ontario reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths in the previous day, pushing the number of fatalities to 9,819.

With just over 20,400 tests processed in the last 24-hours, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate is about 1.5 per cent.

There are 52 new COVID-19 cases in Toronto, while there are 60 in Peel Region. York Region has 20 new COVID-19 cases, Halton has 10 new infections and there are four in Durham Region.

Ottawa reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, while Hamilton reported 17 cases.

There are at least 260 people in Ontario hospitals who currently have COVID-19, with 159 in intensive care units.

Nearly 500 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which means there are 3,672 active cases across the province.

To date, 87 per cent of eligible people in Ontario have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 83 per cent are considered fully immunized.

The province's enhanced COVID-19 vaccine QR code became available to all residents on Monday.

Ontarians can now download a scannable QR code that can be presented to restaurants and businesses that require proof of vaccination, along with an acceptable form of identification.

Premier Doug Ford's office said that as of Tuesday, more than three million people had downloaded their QR code.

Click here for details on how to get your QR code.