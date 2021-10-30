Ontario reports 356 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

Health officials in Ontario are reporting 356 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as well as four additional deaths linked to the disease.

The seven-day average for the number of cases reported across the province is 353. A week ago, that number was 389.

Of the cases logged today, 230 involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 126 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Right now, there are 213 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 177 patients who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 36 are fully vaccinated.

There are 132 people in the ICU due to COVID-19 and 119 of those patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 13 are fully vaccinated.

With 26,767 tests processed in the last 24 hours, Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 1.4 cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has seen 599,615 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. That number includes 586,696 resolved cases and 9,869 deaths, four of which were reported on Saturday but occurred in September.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Most of the cases reported by the province Saturday were found in Toronto (45), Sudbury (34), and Peel Region (32).

Other areas reporting notable COVID-19 case counts include Simcoe Muskoka (28), York Region (24), Waterloo (19), and Ottawa (18).

Additionally, labs confirmed 262 new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant B.1.617.2 in the last 24 hours, pushing the case total to 21,027.

Update on COVID-19 vaccinations in Ontario

Ontario has administered 22,498,977 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine throughout the course of its 10-month vaccination campaign.

That’s resulted in an 88.1 per cent vaccination coverage rate in Ontarians over the age of 12 with one dose.

At least 84.4 per cent have two doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated against the virus.