COVID-19 hospitalizations steady in Ottawa on Saturday

Ottawa Public Health says 37 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, OPH has reported 28,498 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began. The pandemic death toll stands at 593 residents. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa since July 8, 2021.

Another 17 existing cases in Ottawa are now considered resolved. The number of known active cases is up and the number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals and ICUs held steady on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health has recorded 194 cases of the Delta variant in the last 30 days. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

Across the province, health officials are reporting another 944 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily case count in nearly five months. Another nine Ontarians have died from COVID-19 but five of those deaths happened more than two months ago and were added in Saturday's report as part of a data cleanup. The province says 728 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario added 39 cases to its total for Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Twenty-one new cases were reported around the region, including five in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, seven in Hastings Prince Edward, eight in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington and one in Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 944 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, 736 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 208 are in fully vaccinated people.

Of the 309 people in hospital, 32 are fully vaccinated. Twelve of the 172 people in ICUs across Ontario are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health says unvaccinated residents are 15 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 27 to Sept. 2): 21.1 (down from 21.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 27 to Sept. 2): 2.2 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.12

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday, the city has reached 80 percent full vaccination among people 12 and older.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 793,822

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 734,170

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 80 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 288 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 268 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 17 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,617.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, unchanged from Friday.

One person is in the intensive care unit.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 1

40-49: 3

50-59: 4

60-69: 1 (this person is in the ICU)

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (2,392 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (3,698 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (6,440 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,366 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (3,745 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,384 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,987 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,104 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 349

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 37 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,473

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,160 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 2

There were 2,180 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Seven new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Eight new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Social Event - Private: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: