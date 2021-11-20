Ottawa sees 28 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ottawa Public Health says another 28 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, OPH has reported 31,606 lab-confirmed infections in Ottawa residents since the pandemic began. No new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, holding the city's death toll from the pandemic at 614 residents. Eleven resident deaths have been reported so far this month.

The seven-day average in Ottawa is 36.7 cases per day, down from 41.1 one week ago, but up from 30.6 four weeks ago.

The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals decreased slightly on Saturday, but one new ICU admission was reported. The number of known active cases in the city is also down.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 728 infections, marking a third straight day of daily case counts above 700 in Ontario. Another five Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 500 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Cases are also increasing in health units around eastern Ontario, with Public Health Ontario reporting 16 new cases in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, 34 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, 11 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and 21 in Hastings Prince Edward. Renfrew County saw two new cases on Saturday, according to the province.

Public Health Ontario reported 39 new cases in Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day. Ontario's total case count for the city is 16 cases behind OPH's.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 12 to Nov. 18): 28.4 (down from 29.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 12 to Nov. 18): 2.1 per cent (up from 2.0)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.96 (down from 0.98)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 728 new infections reported in Ontario on Saturday, 370 are in unvaccinated individuals, 17 are in partially vaccinated individuals and 287 are in people who are fully vaccinated. The remaining 54 cases are in people whose vaccination status is unknown.

Breaking it down by population, there are 11.59 new cases of COVID-19 for every 100,000 unvaccinated people compared to 2.59 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people. More than 11.1 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 252.3 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 59 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 9 to Nov. 12.

More than 809,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Nov. 19.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 838,253

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 809,372

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 356 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, down from 365 on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 37 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,636.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 16 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, down from 18 on Friday.

There are two patients with COVID-19 in the ICU, up from one.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 1 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 3

60-69: 3

70-79: 3 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 3

90+: 3

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (3,015 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (4,220 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (7,026 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,839 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (4,141 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,609 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,132 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,174 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (897 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (550 total cases)

Unknown: One new case removed from total (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,034

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,122

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 118

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,549 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 3,026 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 21 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 34 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 16 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1) École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 5) Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9) Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11) Sir Winston Churchill Public School (Nov. 13) Stittsville Public School (Nov. 13) Westwind Public School (Nov. 15) Hilson Avenue Public School (Nov. 16) Holy Spirit Elementary School (Nov. 16) École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse (Nov. 17) Our Lady of Peace Elementary School (Nov. 17) A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School (Nov. 18)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: