Ontario reports 4,383 new COVID-19 cases, marking highest case count since late April

Ontario health officials are reporting 4,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which marks the highest daily case count since late April.

Today's infection count comes after the province confirmed 3,301 new cases on Saturday, 4,177 new cases on Sunday, 3,783 new cases on Monday and 3,453 new cases on Tuesday.

The last time the province reported more than 4,383 new cases in a single day was on April 23 when officials logged 4,505 new cases.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average now stands at 3,520, up from 1,514 at this point last week.

With 55,381 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate rose on Wednesday to 10.7 per cent, which marks the highest rate since April 26 when it hit 10.9.

Of the new infections reported today, 1,140 cases involved people who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 3,243 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

Health experts have said that the number of infections in fully vaccinated individuals will rise as more people get the vaccine.

The province recorded 10 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 10,133.

There are currently at least 420 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. Health Minister Christine Elliott reported that of those patients, 311 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 109 are fully vaccinated.

Elliott confirmed that 168 of those patients are in intensive care, including 132 people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 36 people who are fully vaccinated.

The province deemed 1,787 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Wednesday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 623,142.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 661,563, including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES IN ONTARIO?

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 1,284 new cases in Toronto, 479 new cases in York Region, 335 new cases in Peel Region, 238 new cases in Durham Region and 223 new cases in Halton Region.

Officials reported 363 new cases in Ottawa, 172 new cases in Waterloo region, 159 new cases in Simcoe-Muskoka, 149 new cases in Hamilton, 136 new cases in Niagara Region, 111 new cases in Middlesex-London and 103 new cases in the Kingston area. All other regions reported fewer than 100 new cases on Wednesday.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, of the 4,383 new infections reported on Wednesday, 512 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 478 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 1,912 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

As well, officials found 1,118 cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59, 328 cases in people between the ages of 60 and 79 and 38 cases in people over the age of 80.