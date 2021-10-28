Ontario reports 409 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 409 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Officials also recorded three new deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 9,865.

Today’s case count comes after officials logged 321 new cases on Wednesday, 269 new cases on Tuesday and 326 new cases on Monday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 366, down from 406 at this point last week.

With 31,383 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 1.3 per cent.

Of the new infections reported Thursday, 265 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 144 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The province stated at least 131 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 28 people who are fully vaccinated and 103 people who are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of those hospitalized, the province says 84 patients are in intensive care due to COVID-19 — 68 of those patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 16 are fully vaccinated.

The province deemed 366 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Thursday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 585,957.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 598,840, including deaths and recoveries.

On Monday, Ontario lifted capacity limits at restaurants, gyms, casinos and some other locations where proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES IN ONTARIO

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 54 new cases in Toronto, 45 new cases in Peel Region, 25 new cases in York Region and seven new cases in Durham Region.

All other regions reported fewer than 30 new cases of the virus.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, of the 269 new infections reported on Tuesday, 83 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 32 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 122 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Eighty COVID-19 infections were found in schools across Ontario since Wednesday. Seventy-five of those cases were recorded in students, four were in staff members and one was in an unidentified individual.

There are 503 schools with at least one confirmed case and two facilities are currently closed as a result.

Officials reported an additional 58 cases of the Delta variant in lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests. This brings the total number of cases to 20,676.

MORE THAN 10.9M PEOPLE FULLY VACCINATED IN ONTARIO

The province reports that 10,977,572 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 20,408 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

Just over 22.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the rollout began last year.