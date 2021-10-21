Ontario reports 413 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 413 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as four more deaths due to the disease.

Just the day before, officials logged the lowest daily case count in months with 304 infections. On Tuesday, the province logged 328 new cases and on Monday, the province logged 373 new cases.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 406, down from 476 at this point last week.

With 31,889 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 1.6 per cent.

Of the new infections reported Thursday, 273 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 140 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The province recorded four new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,827.

The province stated at least 274 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 40 people who are fully vaccinated and 234 people who are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

At least 161 patients are in intensive care in Ontario hospitals and 107 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The province deemed 488 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Thursday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 583,097.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 596,280, including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES IN ONTARIO

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 66 new cases in Toronto, 54 new cases in Peel Region, 29 new cases in York Region and 16 new cases in Durham Region.

Officials also reported 36 new cases in Ottawa, 21 new cases in Windsor-Essex and 20 new cases in Simcoe-Muskoka. All other regions reported fewer than 20 new cases of the disease.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, of the 413 new infections reported on Wednesday, 79 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 44 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 125 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

As well, officials found 109 cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59, 46 cases in people between the ages of 60 and 79 and eight cases in people over the age of 80.

On Thursday, officials reported 94 new cases in Ontario schools, including 84 cases involving students and nine cases involving staff. Officials did not release info about the remaining one case.

The province reported that 573 out 4,844 schools have at least one case of COVID-19. Currently, one school is closed due to an outbreak.

Officials also reported an additional 53 cases of the Delta variant in lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests. This brings the total number of cases to 20,075.

MORE THAN 10.8M PEOPLE FULLY VACCINATED IN ONTARIO

The province reports that 10,883,221 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 22,689 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

Just over 22.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the rollout began last year.