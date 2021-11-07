Ontario reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Public Health Ontario is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 636 new infections, marking the third straight day of case counts above 500. The last time Ontario saw more than 600 new COVID-19 cases in a day was on Oct. 9.

Two more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 367 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in health units around Ottawa, half of which were in the Kingston area. Public Health Ontario reported 17 new cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington and six cases each in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, Hastings Prince Edward, and Leeds, Grenville & Lanark. There were no new cases reported in Renfrew County on Sunday.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 636 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario on Sunday, 325 are in individuals who are unvaccinated, 15 are in people who are partially vaccinated and 48 are in those whose status is unknown. There are 248 cases among the more than 11 million people in Ontario who are fully vaccinated. This means the rate of infection for fully vaccinated individuals is 2.27 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a rate of 9.95 cases per 100,000 people who are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 834,179

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 801,749

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Six new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.