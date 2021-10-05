Ontario reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 429 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.
Today’s case count comes after officials reported 511 new cases on Monday, 580 new cases on Sunday and 704 new cases on Saturday.
The last time the province reported fewer than 429 new cases of the novel coronavirus was on Aug. 17 when officials logged 348 new infections.
Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 576, down from 605 at this point last week. The seven-day average has been steadily decreasing.
With 25,441 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province fell to 1.8 per cent.
The province recorded three new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,757.
This is a breaking news story. More to come...
-
