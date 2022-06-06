Ontario reports 430 people in hospital with COVID-19, one more death

Ontario health officials are reporting that 430 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 116 patients in intensive care.

The total number of people in hospital with the disease rose slightly on Monday from the 419 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, which was the lowest seen since December.

The number of people in intensive care units across the province also rose slightly from 111 the day before.

Officials also reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 that occurred over the past 30 days, but officials did report one more death that occurred over a month ago.

Since the start of the pandemic, 13,289 individuals have died due to the disease.

The province reported 468 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 6,289 processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about seven per cent.

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 117 new cases in Toronto, 52 new cases in York Region, 47 new cases in Peel Region, 18 new cases in Durham Region, and 13 new cases in Halton Region.

The province deemed 669 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Monday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 1,285,895.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,308,068.

The province reported 29 resident cases and two staff cases in long-term care settings across Ontario. Five of the eight deaths reported on Monday involved residents in long-term care.

Officials said that at least 83 long-term care homes are currently dealing with an outbreak.