Ottawa surpasses 32,000 total COVID-19 cases

Ottawa Public Health says 50 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the city's total case count beyond 32,000.

This follows 19 new cases on Tuesday and 26 on Monday.

To date, OPH has reported 32,038 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. The city's pandemic death toll stands at 618 residents.

The number of known active cases ticked up slightly on Wednesday. There is one new person in intensive care.

Ottawa's seven-day average is 40,0, up from 35.0 from one week ago and 25.3 four weeks ago.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 780 new cases and five new deaths from the virus.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 821, up from 692 at this time last week.

There are four confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Ottawa.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 23 to Nov. 29): 26.3 (down from 26.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 24 to Nov. 30): 2.1 per cent (up from 1.8 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.92

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

The seven-day average of new cases in Ontario is 12.96 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated residents compared to 3.09 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents.

More than 11.2 million Ontarians—more than 76 per cent of the province's population—are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the 780 new cases reported in Ontario on Wednesday, 369 were in unvaccinated individuals, 24 were in partially vaccinated people and 336 were in people who were fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 51 cases is unknown.

Of the 296 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 246 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 155 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 133 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Twenty-two are fully vaccinated.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 252.9 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 76.7 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 23 to Nov. 26.

More than 813,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Dec. 1.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The healh unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 854,793 (+5,887)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 813,987 (+714)

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 329 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, up from 321 on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 42 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,091.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 11 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednesday, one more than Tuesday.

There are two people in the ICU, up from one.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 1

50-59: 0

60-69: 4 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 1

80-89: 4 (1 in ICU)

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (3,123 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (4,285 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (7,075 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,896 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 12 new cases (4,198 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (3,651 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,159 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (1,193 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (905 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (550 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (4 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health has added the new Omicron variant to its list of variants of concern.

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,214

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 4

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,312

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 122

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,540 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Monday. A total of 2,533 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 22 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 32 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa. There are eight ongoing outbreaks in health care institutions and 20 in child care and school settings.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 7) Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Carlington Recreation Centre - Licenced Childcare Centre (Nov. 17) Le Carrefour - Services de garde agréés en Centre (Nov. 18) Wee Watch - Licenced home childcare - Kanata (Nov. 18) Chesterton Academy (Nov. 21) St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21) École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Lamoureux (Nov. 21) Pinecrest Public School (Nov. 21) Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22) Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22) Chapel Hill Catholic School (Nov. 23) École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24) Inuuqatigiit licenced childcare - Overbrook (Nov. 25) Notre Dame High School (Nov. 25) Maryvale Academy of Ottawa (Nov. 26) Frank Ryan Catholic Intermediate School (Nov. 26) Farley Mowat Public

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: