Ontario reports 441 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 441 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Officials recorded three new deaths. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province is now 9,903.

Today’s case count comes after officials logged 480 new cases on Monday, 636 new cases on Sunday and 508 new cases on Saturday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 492, up from 371 at this point last week.

With 19,368 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 3.1 per cent.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday, 268 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 173 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The province stated at least 159 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 69 people who are fully vaccinated and 90 people who are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of those hospitalized, the province says 77 patients are in intensive care due to COVID-19 — 57 of those patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 20 are fully vaccinated.

The province deemed 456 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Tuesday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 590,227.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 604,152, including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES?

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 55 new cases in Toronto, 15 new cases in Peel Region, 30 new cases in York Region and 17 new cases in Durham Region.

Outside of the GTA, Ottawa reported 34 new cases, Simcoe-Muskoka reported 37 new cases and Sudbury recorded 61 new cases.

All other regions reported fewer than 30 new cases of the virus.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, of the 441 new infections reported on Tuesday, 80 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 30 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 140 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

On Tuesday, 181 COVID-19 infections were found in schools across Ontario. Of the infections found in schools, 159 were recorded in students, 17 were in staff members and 5 were in unidentified individuals.

There are 482 schools with at least one confirmed case and three facilities are currently closed as a result.

Officials also reported an additional 185 cases of the Delta variant in lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests. This brings the total number of cases to 21,894.

OVER 11M PEOPLE FULLY VACCINATED IN ONTARIO

The province reports that 11,098,007 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the virus.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 13,049 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

Just over 22.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the rollout began last year.