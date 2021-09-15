Ontario reports 46 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Public Health Ontario is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 593 new cases of COVID-19. Five more Ontarians have died from the virus and 755 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Across the region, Public Health Ontario added 28 new cases: 11 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; six in Hastings Prince Edward; four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; and seven in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says, of the 593 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, 146 are in fully vaccinated individuals and 477 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 346 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario, 35 of whom are fully vaccinated. Of the 188 people in ICUs in the province with COVID-19, 10 have been fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest that unvaccinated residents are 14 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Seven new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.